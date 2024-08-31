Rotary BBQs sizzle for men’s health



A BUMPER run of Bunnings Barbeques and the combined efforts of local Rotary clubs will support the Men’s Health Rural Education Van known as MHERV.

The Rotary Clubs of Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour Daybreak, Coffs Harbour City, Dorrigo, Sawtell and Woolgoolga spent last weekend sizzling their way through two successful barbecues in a joint fundraising event.



MERVH is a custom-built caravan with a dedicated registered nurse on board, who travels around NSW offering free ten-minute health screenings to regional and rural men.

The van will be visiting the Coffs Coast and Hinterland at the end of October on its eighth trip to the region.

According to the MHERV website, 41,000 Australian men die each year from preventable diseases, often because they don’t know they have a health issue.

It’s a demographic that’s notorious for being completely in the dark about the state of their health, according to the Rotary Club of NSW, which administers the program.

“Although the van was set up to reach men, we are more than happy to see women,” Sawtell Rotary’s Peter Paff told News Of The Area.

Each year 3500 people are tested in 150 locations.

Since it started, 18,255 people have been tested with 7205 found to need treatment and 498 people in immediate danger of stroke or heart attack.

“So as not to miss the van’s visit please note in your diaries that the van will start its visit to this area on 23 October in Woolgoolga, then go to Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Urunga, Bellingen before finishing in Dorrigo on 2 November,” Mr Paff said.

“In each town Nurse Stephen will have Rotarians acting as receptionists to answer questions and obtain basic details.

“Spare 10 minutes that could save your life.”

Running MERVH is made possible by fundraising, sponsorship and time freely given by hundreds of Rotary volunteers.

“Local Rotary clubs are happy to support the van, and we enjoy the chance to work together on events of this nature.

“We thank Bunnings for its help in allowing us to conduct these two barbecues and also for having the van on site again this year.”

Over the two barbecues, Rotarians from the six clubs filled 35 positions on the roster – some doing two shifts.

As a result, they will be able to make a substantial donation.

By Andrea FERRARI