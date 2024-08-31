Study explores impacts of UV-exposed mushroom consumption



RESEARCH from Sapphire Beach nutrition scientist Dr Flávia Fayet-Moore has highlighted the ‘Vitamin D mushroom’ as an important food source for addressing Australia’s poor vitamin D intake.

The research suggests that consuming around three sun-exposed mushrooms, four times a week, exceeds the vitamin D requirements for all Aussie adults.



The peer-reviewed paper, ‘Mushrooms: a food-based solution to vitamin D deficiency to include in dietary guidelines’, was published in Frontiers journal on 10 August 2024.

“In our new dietary modelling research, we asked the question: ‘What would happen if we added vitamin D (UV-exposed) mushrooms to the ‘vegetables and legumes’ core food group in the Australian Guide to Healthy Eating, by creating a ‘mushrooms only’ sub-category?’,” said Dr Fayet-Moore.

“In a world-first, we modelled a diet able to exceed the vitamin D needs of all Australian adults (according to Australian vitamin D targets), without fortification, with just four serves of 75 grams of vitamin D mushrooms per week.”

Dr Fayet-Moore said commercial production of UV-exposed mushrooms is limited and comes at a cost to farmers and consumers, creating a barrier for its usage.

“Government action in supporting the universal UV-exposure of mushrooms, similarly to efforts in the universal iodization of salt, could enhance efforts to address vitamin D deficiency globally,” said Dr Fayet-Moore.

By Andrea FERRARI