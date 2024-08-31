Two Koalas Relocated From Bypass Alignment



TWO koalas have been released into the bush, healthy and happy, after being relocated from the Coffs Harbour bypass alignment.

The marsupials, named Scott and Tippee by the project team, were taken into care after they were spotted in a section of the bypass where vegetation removal was being carried out.



A Transport for NSW (TfNSW) spokesperson said Scott was healthy but Tippee had chlamydia and required treatment.

The spokesperson said the bypass construction team worked with the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) and subcontractors to ensure the koalas were located, trapped and then treated before being released or kept for further treatment.

“These teams worked together multiple times over the course of a week to make sure this was done with no harm to the animals,” they said.

“They were then taken for veterinary treatment and released back into suitable safe habitat when healthy.

“We were all really thrilled when we saw them race up the trees in their new home.”

Coffs Harbour WIRES branch rescuer Zaiga Deist said she was thrilled with the result.

“The cooperation between the project team and WIRES was fantastic and is part of an ongoing relationship we’ve developed with the Coffs Harbour bypass project to ensure the safety of all animals.”

The Coffs Harbour bypass project team covered the cost of treatment for the two koalas.

The team also bought an intravenous pump for the Coffs Harbour branch of WIRES, together with a set of infrared binoculars and pre-paid envelopes so the group can send chlamydia samples to labs.

By Andrew VIVIAN