Letter to the Editor: Tourism is in the garbage



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM finding it difficult to comprehend how “the most economical way of managing our red bin waste” is to drive it up to Queensland and dump it there?

Are you serious?

Then it dawned on me how lucky (?) I am living in this magnificent innovative tourism city when I attempted to book a return air ticket from Coffs Harbour to Melbourne.

The cost was slightly under $900.

Still worrying about my red bin waste, further research showed me that I could fly return to Melbourne from Brisbane for $370.

A marvellous outcome and I don’t even have to hide in my red bin.

Who is getting ripped off here, air travellers or their garbage?

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Coffs Harbour.