Rotary Club Of Salamander Bay host successful International Women’s Day event



INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in Nelson Bay at a gala event hosted by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.

More than 150 locals attended the fundraising event which supported some important women’s causes.



The guest speaker was Dr Ray Hodgson, a specialist gynaecologist and obstetrician, and an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of NSW.

Dr Hodgson is also the President and International Director of the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie, and won Humanitarian of the Year in 2019 (Rotary Australia and New Zealand).

The esteemed medical man is also the director of the international aid organisation Australians for Women’s Health and is the head of the UNSW Medical School based in Port Macquarie.

Dr Hodgson has been providing volunteer medical work abroad for the past 20 years, firstly in India, in remote Thailand, and now in Nepal.

It was fourteen years ago that Dr Hodgson recognised the appalling state of women’s health in Nepal.

In 2010 he founded Australians for Women’s Health to improve the health of women in Nepal and is now building a mothers and babies hospital in east Nepal.

Rita Murray, President of the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay, told News Of The Area, “Dr Hodgson has recently written a book, ‘Heartbreak in the Himalayas’, describing the challenges and the adventures his team have experienced during their camps in remote Nepal.”

Heartbreak in the Himalayas has recently reached top spot on the Amazon bestseller list.

“Every cent of profit from the sales of the book funds the construction of his mothers and babies hospital,” Rita said.

“Proceeds from the (IWD) event supported local women’s charities as well as providing funds for the mothers and babies hospital in Nepal,” she said.

The Rotary Club of Salamander Bay is non-stop in their efforts to make positive changes in our community.

Following hot on the heels of their International Women’s Day event they have already held a Bunnings BBQ and are holding a charity golf day at the end of March.

The Club has been impressed by the way the community supported the events evening format and are keen to offer a repeat performance in 2025.

By Marian SAMPSON

