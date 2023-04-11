Rotary Nelson Bay funds reflective garden for Tomaree Community Hospital

THE Rotary Club of Nelson Bay is building a sensory garden and reflective space at the Tomaree Community Hospital.

The Club is responsible for funding and building the garden, which aims at enhancing patient wellbeing.



The project currently has approval and full support from Hunter New England Health, with the garden to be constructed outside the palliative care area of the hospital.

The garden will be able to be viewed by the patients from their bedsides, and will be used by palliative care patients, hospital staff, families of patients and visitors.

Locally operated landscaping service Dream Design Scapes have designed the garden, which includes an all-weather pergola area allowing wheelchairs and beds to be taken outside for residents to experience and enjoy the space.

Plans include raised garden beds planted with sensory plants that appeal to the senses to evoke memorable life experiences.

The planting scheme will enhance the surrounding natives and wildlife and will include seasonal flowers, colours, and textures.

Plant choices will be mindful of the proximity to the National Park, wildlife and consist of fire-resistant plants.

Other inclusions include a water feature and a garden sculpture for visual interest.

The garden will be wheelchair friendly and include seating.

The project includes an ongoing commitment by Nelson Bay Rotary Club for the upkeep and maintenance of the garden.

Nelson Bay Rotary is raising money locally for the project.

If members of the public, community groups and businesses would also like to contribute to this worthy project donations may be made to Rotary Club of Nelson Bay.

For further details you can contact Rotary Club of Nelson Bay via Facebook or speak with Project co-ordinator Doug Crailke or President Don Whatham.

By Marian SAMPSON