Runners up medal for Nelson Bay AFL star Taylor Smith



PORT Stephens AFL sensation Taylor Smith has fallen just short of a premiership medal in the 2024 Central Coast Hunter Black Diamond Cup series.

The Tomaree High school girl stamped her mark with the Cardiff Hawks in last Saturday’s five point Grand Final loss to the Killarney Vale Bombers at Newcastle’s No 1 Sportsground.

Seventeen-year-old Smith was one of the best on ground in the senior women’s trophy decider, booting a crucial goal in her side’s 5.1 (31) to 3.8 (26) defeat and revelling in her centre half forward role.

The Hawks potted two goals and three behinds to lead 15-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Bombers responded with two goals to grab a 25-17 advantage at the half time break.

Minor premiers Cardiff kept Killarney Vale scoreless in the third quarter but trailed by seven with both sides kicking a single goal in the final term.

The Diamond Cup was a great learning curve for Taylor, a Sydney Swans Academy ace who skippered the Allies – a team composed of NSW/ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory players – at this year’s Marsh AFL National Under 18 Girls Championships.

Smith was ably supported by Cardiff team mates Emma Hieke, Charlotte Day, Madeline Smith, Sophie Keeble, Ellyse Lynch and Bonnie Swan.

Killarney Vale – ranked number two at the end of the preliminary rounds – finished the season strongly with top performances from Brooke Turner, Holly Gibbons, Eliza Hand, Skye Bailey and Taya White.

By Chris KARAS