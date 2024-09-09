Nelson Bay Gropers unearth two fine leaders in Sam Rocher and Nathan McLeay

THEY are the offspring of Nelson Bay Rugby Club legends but have carved their own niche for the Gropers in the Hunter Suburban Men’s top grade ranks.

Established forward young guns Sam Rocher and Nathan McLeay are still smarting from the Gropers’ shock exit in this year’s finals and busily planning redemption for the 2025 series.

The talented duo have proved a model of consistency over the past two seasons and were vital cogs in the Gropers’ all-conquering 2023 side that annexed both the minor title and Presidents Cup premiership trophy.

Both are following in the footsteps of their prominent fathers – current president Gavin Rocher and vice president Brad McLeay.

Gavin Rocher has served the Gropers with distinction as a player and coach.

He commenced as a player in 1985 – two years after the club was formed – and chalked up 220 matches for the Gropers as a no-nonsense lock forward.

The respected official also coached Brad with both winning several competitions for the Nelson Bay club over the years.

Brad McLeay is a local junior who began playing for Port Hunter in 1980 before the club moved to Nelson Bay to become the Gropers in 1983.

A crafty fly half in his heyday, Brad amassed an impressive 333 games for Port Hunter and the Gropers and was one of the originals who helped build the Nelson Bay Rugby Club dressing sheds and clubhouse which still stand today.

Both Gavin and Brad have been great contributors to the Gropers during their stints as President and Vice President over a 30 year period.

They have been hands on involved and overseen the building of the grassy hill wall and downstairs bar, re-turfing of Bill Strong Oval, refurbishment of the clubhouse and women’s dressing room and acquisition of new goal posts, lighting and scrum machine.

Carrying on this proud tradition are versatile flanker Sam Rocher and rugged prop forward Nathan McLeay.

Sam is three years older than Nathan but both are local juniors that participated in Junior Walla Rugby before joining the Nelson Bay junior ranks.

A budding prop forward with power and skills, Nathan was selected in the Lloyd McDermott Development squad at a young age.

Transitioning from juniors to grade, forward dynamo Sam has played 98 matches for Nelson Bay while Nathan has 80 games under his belt.

Both have represented the club in all grades of Premier Rugby from thirds through to seconds to first grade.

Sam, a tough customer with natural ball skills, showed his leadership qualities by captaining the Premier Three side in 2022 and claiming the Best Forward trophy.

Both Sam and Nathan were instrumental in the Gropers’ undefeated top grade premiership-winning team last season and are an inspiration to the club’s emerging colts.

They display great leadership and like their stalwart fathers are fine role models as clubmen for the Nelson Bay Rugby family.

By Chris KARAS