Russell Morris live at the Gardens



ARIA Hall of Fame inductee and platinum selling artist Russell Morris will celebrate a career spanning more than 50 years when he takes the stage for the Legends of Australian Music concert at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden on Saturday January 27.

Shooting to fame in the mid-1960s with ‘Somebody’s Image’, Russell had a string of hits including ‘Hush’ and the

Bob Dylan classic ‘Baby Blue’.

In 1969 he and producer Molly Meldrum released ‘The Real Thing’, an iconic song played regularly on commercial radio to this day.

Russell then penned breakthrough hits such as ‘Sweet Sweet Love’, ‘Wings of an Eagle’, ‘Rachel’, ‘Part 3 into Paper Walls’, ‘The Girl That I Love’ and many, many more.

In 2012 Russell released a new album, Sharkmouth, a collection of tunes written about Australian historical characters.

Sharkmouth reached the number one position on the iTunes Blues charts and number one on the Australian Blues Radio charts, winning Russell an ARIA in 2013.

Russell will be joined in Coffs Harbour on Saturday night by fellow rock legends Glenn Shorrock, Brian Cadd and Mal Eastick.

Organisers remind concert goers to park away from the gardens where possible, in any of the surrounding streets or over at Brelsford Park.

“The best idea is to park a bit away from the venue so getting away will be easier,“ concert organiser John Logan said.

“Traffic conditions around the gardens will also be a bit different so take some extra time and be early.”

Gates open at 5pm and concert goers are urged to bring something warm and a poncho just in case (no umbrellas please).

VIP ticket holders have a seat provided, while GA ticket holders can bring a small beach or camp chair.

Large camp chairs with extended arms or high backed camp chairs are not permitted.

The concert hotline, 66 528266, will be manned 9am – 12 midday Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are available online at www.trybooking.com/1144997 ($69 group, $79 GA +booking fee).

Any tickets sold at the gate will be $90.