Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club



TUESDAY 5 March was wonderful day for 32 ladies to be out on the Safety Beach golf course to play the 1st Monthly Medal and Veterans round.

Ground staff have been busy tidying the course after some wet and windy periods and it really shows

Successful place-getters on the day were, Division 1 winner Leanne Clark with 73 pts, Div 2 winner Michelle Merrikin with 71 on c/b from Marilyn Ely 71 and Div 3 winner Ros Myles, also on 71 pts. A very tight game. Gross winner was Leanne Clark with 94 stokes.

NTP 4th Di MacRae, 9th Rose Morrow, 11th Ros Myles.

Thank you Cathy Anderson for donating the raffle won by Laurie Pilon. The competition year is well underway and our Open Day is the next big game on the program, always very well supported. Due to our 2024 playing schedule having to be at the printer’s early, the new Beach Street Dining 9 hole Medley game isn’t included in the fixtures booklet so don’t forget it is playable during the week, as many games as you like and is a new properly run comp but you must register for the game. A Beach Street Dining voucher and ball prizes are on offer. See you out there.

By Marilyn ELY