Safety improvements praised at Whale Trail



WOOLGOOLGA’S long-awaited Whale Trail officially opened last Wednesday, with an 80-strong crowd of residents, council representatives and politicians in attendance at the town’s headland for the event.

The 570-metre Whale Trail connects Woolgoolga Beach Reserve with the Solitary Islands Coastal Walk, and includes about 110 metres of boardwalk.



Additional carparking, kerbing, fresh seating and lookouts have been installed too.

Sharon Green, a Woolgoolga resident of nine years, praised the accessibility improvements.

“There’s been a long wait for this to happen but it’s just safer walking up here now.

“How good is this – it will be so appreciated by people in wheelchairs.”

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan attended the opening, describing the Whale Trail as a “wonderful asset”.

“Importantly, it is now a much safer walk which is great for locals and tourists looking to enjoy Woolgoolga’s famous whale watching headland.

“Businesses in town also will see the benefits of the economic stimulus that this type of investment provides.

“This project further enhances the positive changes already undertaken within the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, and under the auspices of the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan that build on the unique character of the town and make it a key regional destination.”

The City of Coffs Harbour managed the Whale Trail project and contributed $330,000, while the Federal Government provided $1.1 million.