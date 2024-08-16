Beach Bums take the plunge for Daffodil Day



A GROUP of friends from Port Macquarie and Camden Haven, affectionately known as the ‘Beach Bums’, took the plunge in the winter waters of Flynns Beach last Thursday to raise money for the Cancer Council.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Always willing to support a good cause, group member Jill Gorrie organised the fundraiser.

“The Daffodil Day Dip was about doing something positive for cancer research and helping in a small way to create a cancer-free future,” Jill said.

“It is easy to sit back and do nothing, but the Beach Bums embraced the challenge of taking the cold plunge at Flynns Beach to make a difference.

“It was a lot of fun and our friends were very supportive in helping raise just on $900 for Cancer Council NSW.”

The Beach Bums are an eclectic group of friends from varied walks of life and backgrounds who come together each Thursday morning at Flynns Beach to swim, drink coffee and catch up.