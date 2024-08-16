Beach to Brother date change to extend holiday season





IF you were still thinking about entering this year’s Beach to Brother trail running event, you’re out of luck – although organisers may yet be convinced to open up more spots.

The cut-off was reached last Monday and when another 50 spots were opened, they sold out in two days.



Interested runners can still add their names to a waiting list.

“We don’t want to over-run the course and we want to ensure the finish line is enjoyable for everyone,” Race Director Michael Maher told the News Of The Area.

“Everyone complains when they’re going up the mountain (North Brother) but when you get to the top it’s a huge reward.

“The sense of achievement keeps people coming back.”

This year’s running festival will be held on Sunday, 22 September – just before the school holidays.

Maher says the date change is in response to community consultation, with local businesses and accommodation providers expected to reap the benefits of the extended holiday period.

“Driving tourism is one of the event’s primary KPIs (key performance indicators).”

The event also raises money for charity with this year’s recipient being Hastings Little Wishes; an organisation dedicated to supporting local families with seriously ill children.

Beach to Brother is a family-friendly running festival with an almost equal split of male and female competitors.

It features five individual and team events, ranging from the marathon to a 5km run or walk.

Races are staggered with start lines in Port Macquarie, Lake Cathie, North Haven and Laurieton, and a course that tracks some of the most beautiful coastline in the country.

By Sue STEPHENSON

