Heart Of The Haven: Theo Hazelgrove



A STAUNCH advocate for the homeless over many decades, Theo Hazelgrove is this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Theo grew up in Millfield, ten kilometres west of Cessnock, with his parents and two siblings.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Hazelgroves were a mining family at the end of World War Two, at a time when many were doing it tough.

It was during these times Theo learnt the power of communication, commitment and teamwork.

“Commitment becomes part of your DNA, a lesson where for me, it is now quite easy to make a commitment and keep it,” said Theo.

Theo moved to Camden Haven after marrying local osteopath Dr Peggy Landon.

Over the past 20 years, Theo observed the level of homelessness in Camden Haven and how difficult it was for those needing help to get to Port Macquarie for assistance.

After networking with local churches and interested stakeholders, the idea for a local homelessness organisation was born.

“Community at 3 is a standalone charity, a registered organisation that doesn’t belong to a church or other groups,” Theo said.

“In fact, a lady said to me the other day: ‘Who owns Community at 3?’.

“And I said: ‘You do, it belongs to the community’,” said Theo.

Today, Community at 3 offers a range of support for people in need including transport, domestic and family care, and support with rehabilitation.

“With Community at 3, we’ve got 150 extended volunteers and 41 frontline volunteers,” Theo said.

“Most of these people have the same DNA as what I’ve learnt.”

Community at 3 offers a free meal served at 3pm every Wednesday behind the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC).

The BBQ offers an opportunity for those in need to connect to key services in an informal setting.

If Theo had one wish for the Camden Haven community, what would it be?

“To be able to raise enough money to buy the local motel here in Kew and establish a complete centre of health and well-being for those who are homeless in the Camden Haven,” he said.