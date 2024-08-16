Tama’s prized mullet to help kids with cancer



TAMA Kaa says his decision to go from a mullet to a half fade has turned out to be “great”.

And that’s not just because he has less hair to wash and brush.



“I felt good because I’m donating it,” the eight-year-old told News Of The Area.

Tama, who is a Year 3 student at Laurieton Public School, had been growing his mullet since he was a one-year-old.

“He always took really good care of it,” mum Georgina Kaa said.

“But he was just over it and ready to cut it, so we suggested he donate it to charity.”

The family chose the Kids for Cancer Foundation, which recycles donated hair to create wigs for sick children and teenagers.

The aim is to help those who have lost their hair feel as normal as possible during treatment.

Each wig is matched to a patient with the same natural hair colour.

Tama’s prized mullet was brown with blonde tips.

It just needed to be a certain length.

Measuring 35 centimetres, it turned out to be more than enough.

“We took him to Heath at HM Hair in Laurieton,” Georgina said.

“Tama was nervous at first [then] Heath combed and plaited it, and cut it.”

The plaits have since been sent straight to the wigmaker.

Meanwhile, Tama is enjoying his new look, as are his schoolmates.

“I told them why I cut if off and they said, ‘good job’.”

Anyone else tempted to shed their long hair or mullet, can read more about the wig making program at /kidswithcancer.org.au/donate-hair/

By Sue STEPHENSON

Going, going, gone. Heath from HM Hair took the chop to Tama’s 35 centimetre-long mullet. Photos: Georgina Kaa.

