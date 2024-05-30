Salamander Bay Rotarians set up innovative giving program



PORT Stephens shoppers will have the opportunity to give directly to those in need through an innovative new program led by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.

In support of the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre, once a month on different days of the week, the Rotary Club will set up outside Coles Salamander Bay with a display of items needed by struggling individuals living in our community, including those residing in vehicles.



“The goal is to fill a shopping trolley with items and deliver them to the Neighbourhood Centre on the same day,” Rotarian Kelly Hammond told News Of the Area.

“Items are chosen according to the needs of those seeking support and in conjunction with the volunteers and staff of the Neighbourhood Centre.

“We will also take advantage of Coles’ specials.

“Cup A Soup during the colder months is an easy item to consume if you live in your car.

“Sanitary items are extremely expensive, and a mother will go without this necessity to supply her baby with nappies.

“Non-perishable items are needed to stock the pantry,” she stated.

The first collection day will be on June 5, starting from 9 am.

The Rotary Club of Salamander Bay believes this simple initiative will make it easier for members of the community to help those in need, simply by adding one item at a time.

“Being able to assist others can give you a great sense of empowerment, which can enhance your happiness and sense of fulfilment.

“Who doesn’t want to be happier?” Hammond asked.

By Marian SAMPSON