Sawtell Uniting Church thanks Boambee RFS for vital service



A WELL-TIMED donation from Sawtell Uniting Church to the Boambee Rural Fire Service (RFS) is set to complete upgrades and an extension to the fire station’s depot.

The donation of $1,814.45 was given by the church in gratitude for the local RFS’ assistance at the Sawtell Carols by Candlelight event on 20 December at the Village Green, and for their past and ongoing community service.



Boambee Rural Fire Brigade Secretary Peter Williams received the donation from Church Council Chair Colin Robson at the Boambee RFS depot.

Fundraising for the extension and upgrades to the Boambee depot has been underway for many months, with works in progress being completed with each new donation.

“Work is nearing completion, and this cheque will go towards finishing pathways and final upgrades,” Peter told News Of The Area.

“The extension we’ve built at the rear of our depot is giving us a new training/meeting room.”

Sawtell Uniting Church’s Chris Dunkerley was pleased the donation could go to a key community service.

“Every year for the seventeen years we’ve been running the Carols by Candlelight we have the assistance of a local group which helps us on the night, and they become the recipient of the fundraising.

“This year we chose the local RFS who went around handing out the songbooks so people could sing along.”

Donations for the book totalled over $1800, which was a little higher than in previous years.

“With the dangers of bushfires this summer we felt it was a good time to partner with the local RFS and it seems everyone felt the same and donated generously,” said Chris.

“We reckon there were around 700 people at the carols.

“Sawtell Uniting Church thanks the Boambee Rural Fire Service team for their assistance.

“What a wonderful community evening it was and thank you to the many locals and visitors who came along and made it all worthwhile,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI