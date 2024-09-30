Scholarships available for palliative care clinicians



A NEW scholarship is available to palliative care clinicians working in the Hunter New England Local Health District.

Applications are now open and will close on Friday, 4 October.



The scholarship is open to clinicians from across the Hunter New England Health Local Health District, including Armidale, Cessnock, John Hunter, Nelson Bay and Taree.

The scholarship comes after Newcastle Permanent employee Taylah Vickers nominated Palliative Care NSW to receive a boost in funding through the organisation’s Employee Donation Program.

Each year, Newcastle Permanent employees donate around $50,000 via payroll deductions and nominate charities for causes they are passionate about.

Employees then vote to select four charities each year to receive funding.

Ms Vickers said the nomination, known as ‘Penny’s Promise’, was made in memory of a dear colleague and friend who lost her battle to cancer last year.

“I know a lot of people at Newcastle Permanent have great memories of Penny, and nominating a charity in her name for our Employee Donation Program was an easy choice.

“It’s a way for us, as the organisation where she worked for almost 25 years, to be part of Penny’s Promise and honour her memory,” she said.

“Penny had one last wish, which was to raise as many funds as possible to support the work of the Nelson Bay Community Specialist Palliative Care Service who made her final days comfortable for her family.

“I’m touched that our donation will directly support clinicians and go towards further education opportunities – that is what Penny would have wanted.”

Further information on scholarships and applications can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GXDLDBK