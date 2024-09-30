Letter to the Editor: Simplify the energy debate



DEAR News Of The Area,

I BELIEVE the whole argument about coal vs wind vs solar vs nuclear energy should be simplified.

In 2027 Lake Eraring power station will be shut down.

It produces up to 2922MW per day and 36,164tonnes of CO2 per day.

Through its established poles and wires it is good for approximately 25 percent of NSW power needs.

But it needs to go for the sake of the environment.

Each wind turbine will produce 1.5-3MW if there is constant wind.

To replace Eraring there will be approximately 1460 wind turbines required.

As a comparison Hornsea One of the Yorkshire Coast in the UK has 174 Siemens 7MW turbines, twice the output of the proposed Australian turbines covering 407 square kilometres. That’s almost three times the land size of Newcastle.

The cabling, new distribution network and new high tension power lines from the coast adds to the visual pollution these wind farms are known for.

Or, one simple cheap, zero emission nuclear power station could be built on the wasteland of the old Eraring power station.

No new expensive high tension wires splitting the coastal beauty further than just the towers themselves.

The maths just doesn’t add up.

Kind regards,

John AQUILINA,

Carlingford NSW.