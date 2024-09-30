57 Ullora Close, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



57 Ullora Close, Nelson Bay

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Carport

Open Home: Saturday, 5 October 11.00am to 11.30am

Price Guide: $1,050,000

DISCOVER the perfect blend of relaxation and convenience in this freestanding gem, nestled in peaceful Ullora Close.

This home offers not only privacy but is just moments away from beaches, shops, Nelson Bay Marina, and sports clubs, making it ideal for those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Step outside to your own private oasis.

The inviting inground pool, paired with a spacious covered entertaining area, provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor fun and relaxation, all while overlooking lush greenery and an adjoining reserve.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun or entertaining guests, this space is sure to impress.

Inside, the split-level design separates formal and informal living areas, giving the home a seamless flow.

Three bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite, offer comfort and privacy.

The thoughtful layout provides space for both family and guests, with dual access from Ullora Close and a rear lane off Galoola Drive.

Need extra space for guests, a home office, or a creative studio?

The freestanding studio features a kitchenette, living area, bedroom, and its own laundry and toilet.

It’s a versatile space that could easily be converted into a full self-contained retreat.

With its blend of nature and convenience, this home offers an idyllic lifestyle in a sought-after Nelson Bay location.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your dream home.

Please call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655 to arrange a viewing.

