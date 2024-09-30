Nelson Bay Croquet Club



ON Wednesday 18 September 2024, eleven participants attended a Come-and-Try event organised for the Tomaree Hospital Auxiliary.

Then, on Sunday 22 September 2024, 36 participants attended a Come-and-Try day for the general public.

Both were hugely successful with 12 participants already booked for further introductory lessons.

A big thank you to Jane Scorer for organising these events and to all the members who assisted by spreading the word, manning the table at the shopping centre, plus cooking-up a storm and helping out at the events themselves. The success of these events was always going to be dependent on the help from members and a significant number responded magnificently.

Taree on Manning Tournament

32 players from around NSW travelled to the Mid North Coast for the Taree on Manning Golf Croquet tournament held from Tuesday 17 to Friday 20 September 2024.

Nelson Bay members Peter and Sherry Gordon, Karen Lilly, Rod and Brenda-Lee Peet and Rae Uptin competed in the four-day tournament.

The players were seeded into four blocks for singles play and two blocks for doubles play, each played as a separate competition.

Rod Peet finished runner-up in the Block C singles winning 4 of 6 games, with Tony Croft (Port Macquarie) topping the block with 5 wins.

Sherry Gordon finished runner-up in the Block D singles winning 6 of 7 games (+8 hoops) but placed 2nd on hoop count-back to Denise Eckersley (Pelican) who also won 6 games (+ 11 hoops).

By David WILSON