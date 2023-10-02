School holiday creative workshops at Yarrila Place

INSPIRING young minds is the goal of a series of free, creative workshops being held during the school holidays at Yarrila Place in Coffs Harbour.

Run by City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH), they are funded by the NSW Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break Program.



Ian Fitzgibbon, Acting Director City Planning and Communities told News Of The Area, “We are lucky to have so many local professionals in the Coffs LGA, working in the creative industries, who love sharing what they do with young people.

“The holiday program is a great opportunity for young people to learn and be inspired through fun workshop activities.

“Yarrila Place is a wonderful location for these workshops, we have the Digital Studio with all the equipment available for the workshops and great spaces like the Learning Lab, Make Space and an outside area under the beautiful fig tree where workshops will take place.

“Carers can enjoy Yarrila Arts and Museum or explore the Library while their young people are taking part in workshops,” suggested Ian.

So, what’s on offer?

A Dance and Movement workshop on Tuesday 3 October will be facilitated by the energetic dancer and local choreographer, Jade Dewi.

Sessions run from 9am – 12pm for ages five to nine years and 1pm – 4pm for ages ten to fifteen years.

Over the three-hour workshop, Jade will be working with young people to devise individual expression through movement and dance and choreograph the group for a final performance.

If you’re keen, Jade will also help you develop a movement performance for the screen, with the option to capture movement using a green screen and combine your movements with video effects.

On Tuesday 3 October is a Digital Art workshop with Gumbaynggirr artist Bernard Kelly-Edwards.

The sessions are 10am – 12pm for ages twelve to sixteen years and 1pm – 3pm for ages seventeen to 26 years.

In this two-hour course you will learn how to create eye-catching digital illustrations through Adobe Fresco on the iPads using a stylus pen.

Bernard will guide you through the process of using photographs or people, architecture, street scenes, nature or landscapes to create compelling digital artworks using brushes, layers, movements, perspective and animation tools.

Artworks will be exhibited virtually using augmented reality software.

A Rhythm and Percussion workshop with Greg Sheehan is on Wednesday 4 October with sessions at 11am – 12.30pm for ages seven to eleven and 1.30pm – 3pm for ages twelve to sixteen.

Learn to create your own rhythms and music through clapping, tapping, drumming, walking and number games.

“We will be working on polyrhythms, rhythmic numbers and patterns using creative games and improvisation to create a thrilling group rhythmic experience,” said Greg, who is known as Rhythm Magician.

Bookings are essential and lunch is provided.

For more information on the school holiday workshops see Facebook Yarrila Place, call CoCH on 02 6648 4000 or https://libraries.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Whats-on

By Andrea FERRARI