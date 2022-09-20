Schools check-in on HSC students



WITH 67,327 HSC students in their very last week of school, NSW public schools are encouraging conversations around student wellbeing.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said Check-in Week, a new initiative under the Stay Healthy HSC program, is an opportunity for teachers and families to connect with and support students.



“I know this week is filled with mixed emotions for our HSC students – they are looking forward at what is to come and that can be exciting for some and daunting for others,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The last week of school is a great time for students to connect with others and ensure they have the support networks they need in place before they leave the school gates.

“We want the HSC Class of 2022 to know there are friends, teachers, classmates, family members and professional support services who want the best for them and are available to talk.”

Chief Executive Officer of ReachOut Ashley De Silva said the mental health and wellbeing of young people, particularly HSC students, remained as important as ever.

“To support students feeling their best while they work towards the finish line, we have some great online resources available that are useful for students, as well as their parents and carers,” Mr De Silva said.

Running from now until Sunday 25 September, schools will be provided with Check-in kits which include:

● key messages for HSC students as they prepare for final exams,

● links to Stay Healthy HSC resources endorsed by 2022 HSC students,

● conversation starters to help school communities check-in with their HSC students, and

● a wellbeing checklist for HSC students.

As Check-in Week gets underway, the 2022 HSC enrolment snapshot has also been released.

Enrolments are consistent with previous years, with Mathematics, Biology and Business Studies attracting the largest number of students for nine years running.

This year 815 sets of twins and thirteen sets of triplets and one set of quadruplets are enrolled in HSC courses.

HSC written exams will commence on 12 October with English and conclude on 4 November with Design and Technology.

View the full 2022 HSC enrolment snapshot at https://www.educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/11-12/hsc/about-HSC/HSC-facts-figures.

Visit the Stay Healthy HSC hub at https://education.nsw.gov.au/student-wellbeing/stay-healthy-hsc?q=.