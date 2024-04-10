Scorpions sting Lions in North Coast Premier League



SAWTELL FC made a superb start to the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League, delivering a commanding 5-1 victory over Coffs City United at Coffs Coast Synthetics on Saturday, April 6.

Persistent rain across the region waterlogged every grass football field on the Coffs Coast, prompting the relocation of the match to the all-weather surface of the synthetic.

Hugo Alderman opened the scoring with a ballistic strike into the top corner, igniting Sawtell’s scoring spree.

Coffs United Lions retaliated with a perfectly weighted cross from Blake Townsend, setting up Melad Khalaf for a clinical volley to equalise.

With both teams displaying attacking intent, the game remained evenly poised at 1-1 after 30 minutes, with opportunities aplenty for both sides.

However it was Sawtell who seized the initiative before halftime, as Hugo Alderman struck again to give the Scorpions a 2-1 lead going into the break.

At the halftime break, Sawtell coach Rachel Oberleuter must have delivered an inspiring team talk, as her players seized control of the match in the second half with three unanswered goals.

Keeden Corliss extended Sawtell’s advantage to 3-1 dribbling through the Lions’ backline with a composed side-footed finish.

On the day the clocks were turned back, Sawtell’s veteran striker Luke France, who plays in the over 35s, turned back time to penetrate the Coffs United defence and unleash an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net.

The Scorpions sealed their emphatic victory with a fifth goal, courtesy of an unfortunate own goal by the Lions, five minutes from full time.

With momentum on their side, Sawtell now eagerly prepares to face reigning Premiers Northern Storm next week at Toormina Oval, in what promises to be a highly anticipated encounter.

By David WIGLEY