Shades of red at The Art Space Urunga Coffs Coast Nambucca Valley by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2023 Old Man's River from David Hooper. Hooper will be exhibiting at 50 Shades of Red. IN its latest exhibition The Art Space Urunga has invited its artists to think red (not grey)! Four words: fifty shades of red. As usual it is up to each artist to have their own take on the theme, and gallery chiefs are looking forward to an eclectic and colourful show. A fabulous line-up of artists responded to the challenge, including David Hooper, Cath O'Gorman, Bernice Davies, Amanda Hazlett, Tracy Bowden, Carol McLagan, Sharon Fitzpatric, Linda Ravlich, Jaime Griffion, Christine Hamilton, Tom Maxwell, Jo de Graaff, Christopher Wynne, Dudravka Sabljak, Rosalie Rigby, Gregory R Coates and Karin Viksne. The show officially opens with a morning tea on Saturday 5 August, 10.30am to midday. This timing has proved very popular on these winter days. All are welcome. The exhibition opens 3 August and closes 10 September and the gallery is open every day from 10am-4pm. Autumn Leaves is by Chris Wynne.