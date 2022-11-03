Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living opens in Coffs Harbour

SHORELINE Luxury Retirement Living Monday officially opened on Monday, 31 October with some residents already settled in and bringing the place to life.

Described as a state-of-art aged care and retirement village development in the heart of Coffs Harbour, The Shoreline is situated between Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre and Hogbin Drive, featuring a 120-bed residential aged care home alongside 185 independent living residences.



“The vision for The Shoreline has always been to focus on redefining the meaning of lifestyle for those in our community who are over 65,” said Steve Gooley, the General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group.

The aged care home had its first residents move in this week, and with a focus on providing a comfortable senior living environment for those who are looking for tailored care and attention, just five aged care residents will move in each week until capacity has been reached.

“We’ve worked extremely hard over the past twelve months since I’ve come on board with The Shoreline team to develop an exceptional quality model of care for both our residents and our staff,” said Owen Lednor, Director of Care at The Shoreline.

“So the staged approach to moving in residents allows us to really get to know our residents as individuals and help us to understand their unique values…delivering the highest level of care and support.”

A special feature of the design is the interaction between the higher needs aged care home and the supported independent living apartments and villas.

“When our team has been chatting to residents who have purchased into the development, what we’ve heard time and time again is that they love the cohesion and communal spaces that the aged care home and the independent living components share,” said Brett Kelly, General Manager of The Shoreline.

“So if they’re currently in the independent living part of the precinct they feel assured knowing that if their, or their partners needs change as they age, it will be an easier transition into aged care living, because the two components of the precinct work cohesively together.”

By Andrea FERRARI