ShoreTrack heartbroken and the community outraged over senseless theft and destruction

IT would not be an exaggeration to state that the majority of the Nambucca Valley community is proud of ShoreTrack, an organisation that works with young people who are at risk of disengaging or no longer engaged in employment, education or training, helping them get back on track for a better future.

It is therefore a bitter pill to swallow to find that on Monday night, 21 August, the premises of ShoreTrack was broken into and the list of what has been destroyed and stolen is staggering.



The ShoreTrack bus, vital for the transport of young people to and from their homes and the organisation’s workshop, was stolen and later found completely burnt-out a few kilometres to the west of Bowraville.

The organisation’s 4WD Landcruiser Prado vehicle, used to transport fencing gear and young people to disaster recovery fencing work, has also been stolen.

Computers, iPads, mobile phones, chainsaws, power tools, sewing machines, drones and hand tools were also taken, massively affecting the ability of ShoreTrack to carry out its important work.

Perhaps the cruellest act of the thief, or thieves, was to steal personal property belonging to the young people, including projects they were working on.

ShoreTrack’s staff and young people are all bitterly disappointed by the theft and devastated as their access to learning tools has been removed and their safe space has been violated.

ShoreTrack General Manager Jill Ashley told News of The Area, “We talk about respect and how we all are responsible for each other and the equipment we use.

“It’s a shame that others have compromised this skills development and shattered the confidence and courage of our young people we are building.

“We work closely with our community to help young people falling through the cracks and we all know it takes a village to raise a child so if anyone could help us replace some of the gear we have lost, it would be much appreciated.

“Transport is definitely a priority at the moment, as we need our youth to maintain a connection to us to continue their journey.”

In true ShoreTrack style the team were able to find a positive out of this tragedy when the local police arrived on the scene.

They were inspired by the words of the police, who urged them not to give up their work as they are making a difference in the community and how young people are behaving.

“The real difference will be in a few years’ time when the impact of ShoreTrack’s work has some longevity,” Jill Ashley concluded.

If you think you may be able to help ShoreTack in the wake of this event please call 0407 142 293 or email admin@shoretrack.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES