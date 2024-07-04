Sky Blues hooker Olivia Higgins primed for more success with Knights in NRLW series



SHE may have experienced State of Origin heartbreak but Port Stephens rugby league warrior Olivia Higgins is determined to finish the women’s 2024 season on a high note.

The crafty NSW hooker forward from Raymond Terrace is still reeling from last week’s historic Origin series loss to a resurgent Queensland side in Townsville – pouring all her energies into the first-ever three match format played between the two states.

Higgins proved heroic in the disappointing 22-6 loss to the star-studded Maroons and turned in a solid performance but to no avail.

It was a cruel twist for the Sky Blues who came within minutes of wrapping up the series in the second Origin clash last month at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The premiership-winning number nine will now turn her focus to helping the Newcastle Knights secure more silverware in this year’s NRLW competition.

Higgins will play a key role in the Knights’ 2024 campaign along with superstar fullback Tamika Upton, centre Shanice Parker, half back Jesse Southwell, second rower Yasmin Clydsdale, lock forward Hannah Southwell and prop Caitlan Johnston-Green.

Knights Head Coach Ben Jeffries told News Of The Area that the wily Higgins was eager to produce her best in the club’s quest for a premiership three-peat.

“Olivia is an experienced and fierce competitor and proud Hunter girl who gives us an edge with her skills at dummy half,” quipped Jeffries, who takes over the coaching reins from two-time premiership-winning mentor Ron Griffiths.

“She enjoyed a big Origin campaign with the Sky Blues and is now ready to impress when the NRLW series kicks off later this month,” he added.

Higgins and her Newcastle team-mates look sharp and fit in preparation for the opening round clash against Sydney Roosters on Thursday July 25 at McDonald Jones Stadium.

By Chris KARAS