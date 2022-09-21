Snappers junior selected in NSW Waratahs junior side

KDEN Carter’s precocious talent has caught the eye of the NSW Waratahs.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers junior was selected in the Under 14 Gen Blue Waratahs team, who took part in recent games against other Waratahs junior teams in the club’s Under 15 Next Gen Cup at Camden.

The young fullback was the only player from regional NSW to be selected in the Under 14 Gen Blue NSW team.

The fourteen-years old’s talents were noticed by the Waratahs after recently playing for the Mid North Coast Rugby Union representative side at the NSW Country Championships, while also playing for the Country team against City, and as a member of the Coffs Harbour Snappers under 14s premiership side in which he was named as the best player in the grand final, and player of the year in the under 14s zone.

The Bishop Druitt College student will now attend training sessions from November to January at Waratahs HQ in Sydney.

His mother Jess shared the story of how her son found out about his Waratahs selection.

“The Waratahs sent him an email, and it went to his school email and he just assumed it was a teacher or an assignment and he didn’t need to open it right away,” she said.

“When he did check it, he ran out to me and said ‘I’m in the Waratahs team’ and we couldn’t believe it.

“So it always pays to check your emails.”

The young Waratah loves the leadership qualities of playing fullback.

“I love playing fullback, I get more space to run, and I get to control the team like a coach from the back,” he said.

“And I like leading the boys to victory.”

By Aiden BURGESS