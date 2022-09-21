Former Suns junior named MVP of the Under 18 Asian Championship

ISLA Juffermans has played a big part in helping her Australian side to win an Asian Championship.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior was part of the victorious Australian team who won the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship for the first time.

Juffermans produced an outstanding performance in Australia’s 81-55 win against China in the tournament final, top scoring for her country with 26 points on 12/15 shooting, while also leading her team in rebounding with 15.

The seventeen-year-old was named Most Valuable Player of the Asian Championship, with dominant performances making her the standout player of the tournament in India.

Juffermans was second in the tournament in both scoring and rebounding averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds in just 21 minutes per game, while leading the tournament in field goal percentage shooting an incredible 66 percent from the field.

The Australian junior representative said being a part of the winning team was the highlight of her time in India.

“Making history by first making the grand final at the Under 18 Asia Cup, and then winning, beating China’s five-time winning streak,” she said.

The young centre’s performances in India continue a big year representing her country.

She was an integral part of the Australian Sapphires team who won the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Jordan in June, and then was one of the standout players of the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary in July.

By Aiden BURGESS