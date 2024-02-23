Speakers announced for Living Well Expo



MORE than 50 exhibitors will showcase the services and support available for older people, people with a disability or chronic conditions and their families and carers at this year’s Living Well Expo.

The Expo celebrates carers, ageing and disability and there will be entertainment and giveaways, along with plenty of food options.



A variety of activities will be on offer, as well as speakers providing valuable information on cyber security, advanced care planning and end-of-life issues, the Care Finder Program and the Australian Government’s Carer Gateway.

Fraud Team Leader for BCU Bank’s Financial Crime team, Emma Lawson, will provide the latest information about fraud and scams awareness.

Emma will share information about the shift in financial crime trends, from unauthorised activity to authorised (but unwanted) activity.

With extensive experience in the industry, Emma can share real-life examples of scammers using behavioural psychology or social engineering to commit financial crimes.

Scams are now more complicated and convincing than ever, and in her session Emma will explain the importance of people taking measures to better protect themselves and to further support the shared responsibility of banks, telcos, and digital media platforms in protecting consumers.

Keynote speaker Emeritus Professor Colleen Cartwright will discuss the importance of advanced care planning and end-of-life issues.

Professor Cartwright has extensive teaching and research experience in ageing, ethics and medical decisions at the end of life, at national and international levels, with publications in major journals.

She has chaired the Human Research Ethics Committee at Southern Cross University for the past five years.

In September 2023, she was invested as a Member of the Order of Australia for ‘services to aged care planning, research and policy’.

Professor Cartwright said advanced care planning was an important step in ensuring a person’s wishes were honoured.

“It’s not age-related, everyone over eighteen should at least start thinking about it, anyone can be injured in a car accident, on the sports field, or in the surf.

“No one can know when they might find themselves in a situation where a life-or-death decision could be needed.

“An Advanced Care Directive is a legally binding document that allows you to make your wishes known for what would happen at a time when you have lost the capacity to make your own decisions.

“You need to appoint someone who will respect your wishes, not what they think, and who will do what you want. I’m encouraging people to talk to their families about it, it isn’t morbid,” she said.

This year’s expo will be bigger and better than ever, the Coffs Harbour Event Centre offers excellent access and parking, along with plenty of room for exhibitors to show off the latest in equipment and services.

For more information, contact Paul from Blue Sky Community Services at: paultracey@bluesky.org.au

This free community event will be held in the recently expanded Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Centre from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday 6 March 2024.

