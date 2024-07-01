State Championship for Gary Allan



THE Croquet NSW 2024 Division 3 Ricochet Croquet State Championships were held 19-21 June (Singles) and 22-23 June (Doubles) at Mosman Croquet Club.

Division 3 is for players with a handicap between 10 and 14 – 1 ¼ hour, 14-point games.

6 players entered the Singles with Gary Allan the only entrant from Nelson Bay.

The qualifying round was played as a single block round-robin of 5 games each to determine the order of play in the knock-out phase.

Gary finished third with three wins and went on to beat Dianne Bonnitcha (Sutherland) 7-6 in the quarter-final.

In the semi-final he beat Bronwyn McGrane (Mosman) 11-6 before taking out the championship with an impressive 14-1 victory over Fidye Westgarth (Mosman).

A great effort beating two players playing on their home courts.

4 pairs entered the Doubles with Gary Allan the only entrant from Nelson Bay, playing with Fidye Westgarth (Mosman). The driving rain and very wet courts meant that the planned first day of competition was cancelled – the championship was rescheduled as a single block double-round robin of 6 games each played on 23rd June.

Gary and Fidye won four games, finishing runners-up to Cheryl & Alan Smith (Strathfield) who won five, their only loss being to Gary and Fidye 6-10.

A very successful few days for Gary.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON