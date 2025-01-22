Stinker’s Fishin’: Much to learn



I TOOK the opportunity over the past couple of weeks to return to my hometown of Tweed Heads where unsurprisingly I found plenty of time to go fishing.

The old family home is situated on the Terranora Lakes, fed by the Tweed River, some five kilometres (km) from the river mouth.



A pontoon in the back yard is perfect to tie up my boat, drop a crab pot or set a line.

Big Sydney Rock oysters and an assortment of tropical fruit trees grow along the riverbank.

Living on the river, the day’s activities are determined by one overriding factor – the tide.

Since Christmas the tides have been very high, which pushes crystal clear water into the lakes providing ideal conditions to snorkel among the mangroves.

Swimming among the trees it is like an aquarium with big bream, luderick and, the one I am looking for, Mangrove Jack.

Schools of mullet on the surface and the odd whiting nosing through the sand.

Although still beautiful, the Terranora Lake system has changed greatly from my earliest recollections.

An inundation of sand over the years has formed many spits and bars and the depth of the water has been significantly reduced to an average of around two metres.

The sea grass meadows, once so extensive, have all but disappeared with one of the reasons for the depletion being the huge number of swans.

The big birds spend all day feasting on the tender sea grass shoots denuding areas, as big as a tennis court, in less than a week.

This problem is increasing in Port Stephens and needs to be confronted.

The greatest change is the on-water traffic which has increased to the degree where a peaceful day on the water is a thing of the past.

Power boats and jet skis roaring through the waterway have turned the Tweed into a race track.

Progress – I am told.

I can’t help but compare and contrast the Tweed to Port Stephens.

Although very different in many ways I feel we have similar issues to consider moving forward.

With the increasing popularity of both regions I think the major issue is infrastructure.

Streets, parking, garbage, toilets and boatramps.

We cannot continue to encourage visitors if we cannot provide the basics while remaining fully aware of the environment, natural resources and wildlife.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

