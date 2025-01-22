Celebrating Australia Day in Gloucester



OFFICIAL Australia Day activities kick off early at the Gloucester Showground on 26 January.

Organised by the Gloucester Australia Day Committee, a Welcome to Country and flag raising ceremony will open the event.



Breakfast will then be offered by a collaboration of local groups, before official proceedings which include the presentation of the Gloucester Australia Day awards.

Other agenda items of note include a high school captain’s address, best dressed competition, colouring-in competition, ambassador’s address, best business displays, and a speech by State MP Dave Layzell.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the day is a chance to “celebrate our great nation”.

“We are a country more blessed than most, a country that hasn’t just been lucky, but has made its own luck, through our collective spirit of freedom, respect, fairness and equality of opportunity.

“Through our rich Indigenous heritage, coupled with successive waves of migrants that have come far and wide to build a better life, we have created a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“This is certainly something to be proud of and I therefore encourage everyone across our community to celebrate Australia Day this Sunday, 26 January.”