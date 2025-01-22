Bumper holiday season for the Barrington Coast



WHILE official figures are still rolling in, the latest holiday season has brought large numbers of visitors to the Barrington Coast.

Illegal camping and parking were hot topics leading into the holiday period, however MidCoast Council has praised the behaviour of the vast majority of visitors to the region.



Rangers have been making themselves visible at many of the usual hotspots including Seal Rocks, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, Pacific Palms, Crowdy Head and Harrington.

MidCoast Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell said although rangers were out in force, their presence was primarily about education.

“The last thing we want to do is ruin someone’s holiday here and their experience,” he explained.

“Our rangers are primarily out there to educate.

“If, after the initial conversation, there is still an issue, that is when a fine will be handed out as a last resort.”

With the holiday season past its peak, only 150 to 200 fines have been issued so far for parking and illegal camping offences.

Mr De Szell was also excited about what the bumper holiday season means for businesses and the local economy.

“When you consider that this has been one of the busiest holiday periods for the Barrington Coast with tens of thousands of visitors over the past few weeks, we are pleased that the message about visitor behaviour is being heard and that so many people have been able to enjoy their holidays here,” he said.

“I look forward to sharing the official figures of visitors and the economic benefit in the coming weeks. It’s too early to say at the moment, but anecdotally it has been one of the best years for visitation, which is great news for our local businesses.”