Meet your Gloucester Australia Day award nominees



MEET the nominees for the 2025 Gloucester Australia Day awards.

Winners will be announced across four categories: Local Young Citizen of the Year; Local Citizen of the Year; Local Project of the Year; and Local Community Business of the Year.



Local Young Citizen of the Year Nominee

Findlay McIntosh

Findlay is the youngest Gloucester Shire SES unit member, actively contributing to local emergency preparedness and response efforts.

Following his grandmother’s sudden incapacity, Findlay has stepped into the role of primary carer for his grandfather including personal care, driving tasks, shopping, household chores, and gardening.

He has demonstrated maturity and selflessness far beyond his years, especially as much of it has been on top of his normal duties and his Year 11 school studies.

He will continue in the carer role during his HSC year.

Findlay raised $1,002 for the World’s Greatest Shave, supporting those impacted by blood cancer.

He has also contributed to local events, including the Colour Run, Australia Day, and Carols by Candlelight.

Findlay is a youth leader at his local church, offering guidance and support to younger members of the congregation.

He is a talented musician who performs at community events such as ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day and contributes to school productions as part of the band.

Findlay is a member of the Student Representative Council (SRC), and has led numerous projects and fundraising events.

He has also assisted his father with veteran health presentations in Townsville and Mackay.

Findlay has represented Gloucester High School in the Opens Rugby League team, competed in the Dungog Trail Run, 2023 run leg of the Mountain Man Tri-Challenge, placing first in his age category and completed the 25km ‘Lakes100’ leg.

He was voted “Most Improved” in Gloucester Netball’s Open Mixed Netball competition and 2023 Age Champion for the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club.

He completed the City2Surf as part of the RSL teams supporting veterans in both 2023 and 2024.

He was the recipient of the David Gillespie School Community Service Award for outstanding service to his school and community and was elected as House Sports Captain at Gloucester High School, where he inspires his peers through his leadership and enthusiasm.

Findlay is a proud Indigenous male, and is pursuing a career in the Australian Defence Force.

He has been accepted in the Indigenous Defence Experience Program at RMC Duntroon.

His aim is to join the Army in 2026, embodying his dedication to serving his country and representing his culture.

Findlay’s unwavering dedication to his community, impressive personal achievements, and vision for the future make him a truly deserving candidate for Gloucester’s Young Citizen of the Year.

Local Citizen of the Year Nominees

Chris Parker

Chris has been volunteering for the Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Centre and Bucketts Way Carers as a Community Transport driver for over 30 years.

She goes above and beyond and will drive residents day or night, travelling to Taree, Forster and Newcastle.

Her volunteer role includes taking residents shopping, picking up scripts from the chemist, going to doctors appointments, paying bills and more.

Chris is dedicated, kind, caring and loves her job.

She provides support to residents who have lost loved ones, gives the elderly a sense of self-worth, and allows them independence and freedom.

Chris, who has also cared for her husband who was badly injured when hit by a car, always puts the needs of others before her own.

She shows people how to achieve their goals and encourages others to help in the community.

Highly respected and appreciated by many residents of Gloucester, Chris is a very worthy recipient of recognition for her service to the community.

Doug Clarke

Doug has been a member of the Lions for more than 30 years.

He is a life member of the Springwood Lions Club and joined the Gloucester Lions Club in 2019.

Upon his arrival in Gloucester, Doug immediately began making a positive impact on the community, and has been volunteering and giving his time to assist with any event that involves a BBQ.

Doug is best known for his handmade shoehorns crafted from materials such as aluminium, steel or PVC pipe.

He tailors them to suit the needs of the recipient, making extra long versions for the elderly and less mobile individuals.

He has distributed these to numerous community groups and organisations, including the police station, fire station, medical centre, nursing home and the Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group.

He doesn’t ask for any payment for the shoehorns but is very grateful for any donations which he then donates to the Gloucester Lions Club for their fundraising efforts.

Doug also supports the community in many other ways including sharpening and repairing tools for residents, and he is a keen gardener at Mirrabooka and regularly maintains their tools.

Doug also mows and maintains overgrown grass and vegetation on unmaintained Council land and around residential properties.

He is often spotted driving his green jeep with a whipper snipper in the boot and quietly steps in where it’s needed without seeking recognition.

At 83 years old Doug is an inspiration and embodies the spirit of community service, going above and beyond to meet the needs of others.

Sandy Tebbet

Sandy moved to Gloucester from Sydney in 2010 and has been deeply involved in many different community activities.

Joining the CWA in 2011, she has participated in all aspects of this organisation, serving two terms as Branch Secretary, and taking on Agriculture and Environment, Cultural, International and Group Councillor roles.

Being part of the CWA was an outlet for her prodigious needlework skills.

Sandy is sought after as a tutor and judge in CWA branches all over NSW, but also at country shows far and wide.

She is a great Ambassador for Gloucester and the district.

The “Santa’s Cave” was an initiative of Sandy’s which she adapted from an idea she had seen in the USA.

Sandy also runs Kids Krazy Craft days at the CWA rooms in the school holidays to teach children a variety of crafts.

Sandy has supported the Gloucester NAIDOC Week celebrations held at the Recreation Centre, and served lunch at the UC Café on Cowper Street for people seeking company.

She is actively involved in the Uniting Church, having served as an officer of the Ladies Fellowship Group.

Sandy and her husband Bob have held a Melbourne Cup Day luncheon for the past 10 years, which is a fun-filled function including, lunch, sweeps and fashions on the field.

Proceeds from the day are donated to Gloucester’s Cancer Support Groups.

They have raised thousands of dollars from this function.

Sandy is a very generous person and a quiet achiever who does not expect any recognition for her service to the community.

Belle Mulder

Belle has been involved in many community fundraising events over several years, including the Gloucester Pink Day and 2014 Pink Day Relay in Gloucester District Park.

She has been involved in the Gloucester Australia Day event for the last four years with the donation of groceries, assistance with parking, set up and pack up.

Belle also contributes a huge portion of her time to managing and maintaining eight social media platforms for the Gloucester community and surrounding districts.

She uses these platforms effectively to help those in need access clothing/furniture and food.

Belle assisted in the canteen at the Barrington Public School between 2015 and 2017 and transported students to events and sporting activities.

Belle is involved with the Friends of Bakers Creek and provides assistance when required for their charity days.

She also assists Vicki Harris provide Christmas Day lunches for local residents that are lonely or unable to afford it.

In 2021 and 2024 Belle sponsored and helped run the Colour Beyond Blue Gloucester event to raise funds for mental health awareness.

Belle has been a volunteer for the Gloucester Mountain Man Tri Challenge, and has volunteered her time with Gloucester Soccer Club to assist with ground maintenance, line marking of fields and provides sponsorship and assistance with registration and presentation days.

Belle’s kindness is evidenced by her anonymously filling a community freezer and pantry with meat and groceries for families in strife.

On another occasion she paid the vet bills for an elderly person who was struggling.

During the 2020 flood crisis, through social media, Belle assisted an anxious local person to get home to his property – organising help at river crossings and across country.

She coordinated contacts along the way, ensuring his safety at all times.

Where she sees the need her response is always genuine and generous.

Gloucester Local Project of the Year

Gloucester Rotary – Bush Poetry in the Saleyards

For over 20 years Gloucester Rotary has been holding its annual “Bush Poetry in the Saleyards” where recognised bush poets from around Australia perform in the unique atmosphere of the Gloucester Saleyards.

The revenue raised has now exceeded $160,000 which has been used to support inbound and outbound Rotary Exchange students, myriads of donations to local community groups, the provision of the caravan dumpsite in Gloucester Park, and the 10 exercise stations in the park.

Each year Gloucester Rotary supports the Prostate and Breast Cancer Support Groups, but the emphasis has always been on supporting people where possible.

Local musical family the Bowdens have been an integral part of the event since its inception.

The initial concept was dreamt by Rotary member Grahame Stelzer and through continued succession planning continues today.

This year it forms the basis of the “Verse in the Valley”, which is an early establishment for a full blown festival in future years.

Each year the project is a “sell-out” with the maximum 280 visitors seated to listen to the poets.

Visitors increasingly travel from Sydney to attend, alongside guests from the Upper Hunter.

Gloucester Local Community Business of the Year

J.A.S Plumbing and Gasfitting

With other 20 years of expertise, J.A.S Plumbing & Gasfitting have developed a reputation for punctuality, reliability and attention to detail.

“Jay is polite, professional and honest,” the award nominator stated.

“Before we started using Jay Sweeney we had to wait many weeks, sometimes months for a local plumber.

“J.A.S Plumbing and Gasfitting now employs two local lads as apprentices.

“They are professional and organised which means a lot to the community.

“Being reliable and knowing the best cost effective way of repairs before they begin is a big plus.

“So happy to have Jay and his team working with the Gloucester community.”

