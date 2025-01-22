NSW Waratahs squad coming to Gloucester



THE NSW Waratahs are heading to Gloucester.

“The team is excited to get out of the city and experience a change of scenery,” said Waratahs lock Fergus Lee-Warner.



“The NSW Waratahs aim to be a source of pride and inspiration for the entire state, both on and off the field, from the bush to the beach, all for the love of rugby,” he said.

“We want the NSW Waratahs to represent the whole state.

“We’re looking to bridge the gap between the city and the country.”

Fergus grew up in Davis Creek, a town not far from Gloucester, and followed the club rugby pathway.

He played rugby in school and after completing his HSC took a year off jackerooing.

He then played for Easts while earning his construction degree.

It wasn’t until he graduated that he accepted an offer to play professionally.

His first contract was with the Western Force.

“It is important for young boys and girls to understand that there are many different pathways to a professional rugby career,” Fergus told News Of The Area.

“When the squad is in Gloucester, we will be happy to answer any questions.”

“I feel fortunate to be doing a job that I love, and I feel privileged to be part of this 2025 Waratahs squad.”

The 2025 squad is a mix of experienced and less experienced players, with Dan McKellar the new coach.

The Waratahs will be involved in a training session at Oval Number One in Gloucester at 10:30am on Sunday, 2 February.

This visit is an opportunity for anyone interested in how a professional sports team trains to get involved or simply watch.

There will also be a chance to talk with the players, get autographs, and take photographs.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the club and the town to host a professional rugby squad,” said Jamie Searle, President of the Gloucester Cockies.

“We are hoping for a big turnout and will have the BBQ fired up and the bar open.

“Come and give these players a warm Gloucester welcome!”

By Wendy BUSWELL