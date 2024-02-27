Stinker’s Fishin’: North Arm Cove legend lands before-school special

WHAT do the kids do before heading off to school each day? Breakfast, get dressed, check what’s for lunch and wait for the bus.

Not North Arm Cove champion Jimi Nolan.

Jimi dresses in his school uniform then grabs his fishing rod and heads to a likely spot to catch an early morning flathead.

Nothing like fishing before school.

Jimi knows the best spots as there is no time to waste.

A quick flick of a plastic and ‘whammo!’, a cracker flathead smashes the lure.

Time for the bus.

Port Stephens never ceases to amaze me.

I have been writing fishing articles for over 40 years and it could be assumed that the fishing opportunities both inside and outside the port may have diminished.

Not so in my opinion.

The fishing, from the upper reaches of the Karuah River and Tilligerry Creek, along the beaches and out through the heads to the islands and extensive reef system remains excellent.

Flathead and mulloway inside the harbour, whiting off the beaches and snapper and kingfish outside the heads.

How good is that?

From all reports it seems that the beaches, particularly Stockton and Fingal, have been loaded up with cracker whiting up to an amazing 40 centimetres.

Sea worms for bait are a must for the best results although nippers, pipis and peeled prawns will work.

Worms are deadly.

Toss an excited worm just behind the first break and hang on!

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE