Stinker’s History: Worimi vital for the industry

WITH the Port Stephens oyster industry struggling to survive it must not be forgotten the contribution of the Worimi people to the industry from its very beginnings.

Many stories have been told – this is but one.

It was a hot westerly wind that fanned a raging bushfire that swept towards the houses on the waterfront at Swan Bay in 1965.

The residents of the small community battled the extreme heat as best they could, however, with limited supplies of tank water, it was feared that all would be lost.

Exhausted and out of water it seemed that the battle to save their homes was over.

Just when it appeared that the fire would claim the community, a launch motored around the point and into the bay.

The work boat was crowded with a full crew of Aboriginal workers from Phillips’ oyster sheds. Carrying buckets, the men leapt into the mud at low tide and waded ashore.

They proceeded to fill their buckets with water and race to the back of the houses.

Time and time again the buckets were filled and finally the fire was under control and the houses were saved.

Expecting no praise for their efforts the crew clambered back onto the launch and returned to their oyster shed.

This incident simply highlighted the value of the Aboriginal people to the oyster industry, particularly to the harbour west of Soldiers Point.

It is well acknowledged that without their participation the industry would not have expanded and developed in the way that it did.

Highly respected by all, the Aboriginal involvement and contribution must never be underestimated. Their total contribution, work skills and their very nature led many in the oyster business to conclude that the industry would have struggled, some say floundered, but for the efforts of these proud Aboriginal families.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE