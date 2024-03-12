Summer Beach Hop to return this weekend



THE Coffs Coast Summer Beach Hop is on once again this weekend, with a great lineup of entertainment and classic cars organised for three separate events held over Saturday and Sunday.

“First up, we are in the City Centre on Saturday morning from 10.30am with a lively event showcasing some stunning classic cars, music and performances by the Julie Ross Dance crew, Dylan ‘Chachi’ Wigley and The Memphis Two,” said organiser John Logan from John Logan Entertainment.

“The Coffs Coast Derby will be roving around on skates to add colour and fun to the event.”

At this free event, organisers will also be offering ticket giveaways to major Coffs Coast shows.

The event then moves to the Coffs Harbour C.ex Club at 3pm for an indoor performance by The Robertson Brothers, who will perform their award winning 1960s-style TV variety show.

Tickets are available to purchase at the C.ex Club for this event.

On Sunday, all the action is at the Harbourside Markets from 9am.

Enjoy a full market, a large display of classic cars, dance duo Bad Sneakers, Shannon’s Show and Shine, a pop up vintage service station and more.

This event is also free.

On show over the weekend will be close to one 100 cars, some up to 100 years old and many in fully original condition.

Cars are also expected to attend from Yamba, Grafton, Taree, Port Macquarie and all over the Coffs Coast.

For more information, go to www.summerbeachhop.com.au or call JLE on 66 528266 BH.