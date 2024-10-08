Surf Life Saving North Coast welcomes new season



SURF Life Saving North Coast welcomed the new season with its annual Raising of the Flags ceremony.

It was held on Saturday, 28 September, at the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club.

An integral part of the coastal community, Surf Life Saving North Coast has received longstanding support from Newcastle Permanent.

“Raising the flags today marks not just the beginning of another season but a continuation of our enduring partnership with Surf Life Saving North Coast,” Mobile Home Lender Annette Gaddes said.

“We take great pride in standing alongside this remarkable organisation.

“For almost 20 years, we’ve worked together to make a real difference, and we’re honoured to play our part in protecting the coastal communities that mean so much to us all.”

Surf Life Saving North Coast President Les Pepper, emphasised the growing importance of safety on the beaches this year, drawing attention to the high demand for volunteers last summer.

“Last season, our volunteers saved 54 lives and took nearly 1800 preventative actions, together clocking up more than 22,000 patrol hours,” he said.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors to our beaches, and an increase expected this summer, the role of our volunteer surf lifesavers has never been more critical.

“Surf lifesavers are the heart of beach safety and a proud symbol of Australian coastal life.

“We are deeply thankful for Newcastle Permanent’s continued support, which ensures we have the equipment and resources to keep our beaches safe for everyone.”

For those interested in joining the Surf Life Saving community, more information can be found at https://slsnorthcoast.com.au/

By Aiden BURGESS