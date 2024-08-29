Sydney Sixers players visit Coffs Harbour



SYDNEY SIXERS players Josh Philippe and Kate Pelle have paid a visit to Coffs Harbour.

The Sixers players were in town as part of the Country Blitz, Cricket NSW’s annual regional engagement tour, which sees players from the Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and the state’s premier cricket teams travel to schools and cricket grounds in communities across the state.

Philippe, Pelle, and NSW Blues player Ryan Hicks attended a meet and greet event at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Philippe explained the importance of a club such as the Sixers visiting regional areas.

“It’s important growing the game and participating in the game – it’s a great opportunity,” he said.

“We love it as well, as we always get a great crowd to the games, and it’s important to bring cricket regional.”

Having played in all of the Sixers games in Coffs Harbour, Phillippe had fond memories of C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

“Probably the crowd and the support have been the highlight, we always get a sellout, and it’s a great atmosphere to play in front of,” he said.

“It’s a slightly smaller seating ground of 10,000 people [but] it feels like a lot more and it’s still certainly as loud.

“They love the Sixers, they love when we play here, and they are very good supporters of us, so it’s good to play in front of them.”

Kate Pelle played her debut season in the Women’s Big Bash League last year as a 17-year-old, receiving the unexpected opportunity to be the Sixers wicket keeper due to Alyssa Healy being bitten by her own dog.

“I didn’t even expect to play the first game, let alone the whole season, it was kind of just ‘right place, right time’,” she said.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, the Sixers men’s team will play the Brisbane Heat in a KFC BBL|14 match at the international stadium.

By Aiden BURGESS