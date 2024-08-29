Police appeal for information over Lake Cathie armed robbery



POLICE are appealing for public information over an alleged armed robbery in Lake Cathie earlier this year.

About 10pm on Friday, 3 May, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were called to a club on Evans Street following reports a man had threatened staff with a knife.



They were told the alleged offender had walked into the licenced premises and over to the bar, where he demanded money from two women, aged 20 and 60.

He then fled with cash in a 2007 Honda CRV, which was described as having roof racks and damage to the rear left bumper and wheel arch.

The women were uninjured.

Strikeforce Sagittarius was established to investigate the incident with police now releasing images of the car in the hope it will help them identify the driver.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance and about 180cm tall.

At the time he was wearing a black mask over the bottom half of face, a grey hooded jumper, black track pants, pink rubber gloves, and black shoes.

He was carrying a number of grocery bags.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.