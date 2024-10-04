Symbolic start for Camden Haven Surf Life Savers



LESS-THAN-IDEAL weather conditions did not dampen spirits as the Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) held a special ceremony to mark the commencement of the 2024/25 season.

Tony Worton, Club Captain of Camden Haven SLSC, led a group of volunteer lifesavers in a symbolic walk down to the beach to declare the season officially open.



The presence of representatives from NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and other emergency response teams underscored the collaborative effort undertaken to ensure the safety of the community at the beach.

With the raising of the red and yellow flags marking the beginning of another season, Mr Worton expressed his gratitude for the work of volunteer club members and his hope for a safe summer.

Mr Worton also shared his pride in the Camden Haven SLSC’s safety track record and service to the community.

“We have had several safe seasons looking after our locals and visitors to the areas, ultimately building better communities.”

He also spoke of the paramount importance of beach safety, urging people to only swim at patrolled beaches, stay between the flags, and be vigilant of potential hazards such as rips.

Nicole Crowe, Director of Administration for Camden Haven SLSC, expressed her appreciation for the emergency service crews in attendance, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all beachgoers.

Patrols commence along our beaches every year in September and run through to April.

Each season surf life savers spend in excess of 650,000 voluntary hours patrolling most of the accessible beaches along the New South Wales coastline.

By Kim AMBROSE

