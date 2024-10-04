Adam Roberts elected as Mayor Port Macquarie-Hastings Council



ADAM Roberts has been elected as Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council after securing a decisive majority of preferences, resulting in a progressive total of 60.11 percent.

“It’s very humbling to receive the confidence and support from our community in electing me to the role of mayor,” said Mr Roberts, who ran on September 14 as an Independent.



Nik Lipovac (Independent) came in second after candidates Lauren Edwards (Greens) and Mark Hornshaw (Libertarian) were excluded from the count.

The final tally of first preference votes was as follows:

● Adam Roberts: 21,080

● Nik Lipovac: 12,972

● Lauren Edwards: 11,898

● Mark Hornshaw: 9,758

The victory comes at Mr Roberts’ second attempt at the mayoral position, having first run in 2012.

He has previously served two terms as a councillor, from 2012 to 2016 and again from 2021 to the present.

Mr Roberts has also held the role of deputy mayor twice under two mayors during his time in office.

Unlike his predecessor Mr Roberts’ team does not have a majority of councillors on council but he has indicated his eagerness at working with all elected representatives to ensure the best outcomes for the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.

“I look forward to seeing all councillors and council staff come together to collectively lead us into what I know can be a very positive and prosperous future for our region,” Mr Roberts added.

By Luke HADFIELD