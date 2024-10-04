‘Fantastic vibe’ at Urunga’s Spring Fiesta



URUNGA Spring Fiesta was a huge success with over 4000 people taking part across the afternoon and evening.

“The day was perfect, with clear skies and just enough breeze to keep you cool in the sun,” organiser Ahva Dub from UMBL Music told News Of The Area.



“People streamed in from all parts of the Mid North Coast as soon as the music kicked off.

“By late afternoon it was shoulder to shoulder down the main street with both stages packed and the artists and the audiences having a good time.”

Urunga’s main street was filled with community stalls and arts workshops as the Street Fiesta Stage pumped out live music.

Within the scenic Morgo Street Reserve area there were jumping castles, kids activities, live art displays, markets and food trucks.

The Riverstage hosted over ten dance schools, which wowed crowds with their talented showcases.

The laneway proved a popular place with classes by Salsa Town running over seven hours.

Event Coordinator Lauren Mills said it was a fantastic “vibe”.

“Bellingen Shire and Gumbaynggirr Nation and its beautiful environment were on display for visitors, some who had travelled from Grafton and Port Macquarie to attend,” she said.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors the NSW Government, Inspired Audio Visual, Cardow and Partners and Bellingen Shire Council for their support to make this event happen.

“Our small but deadly team ensured that our event ran smoothly and the help from our generous volunteers meant so much to the Fiesta.

“UMBL Music would like to thank the community for coming out… and showing the Mid North Coast what a truly special shire we live in.”

By Andrea FERRARI

