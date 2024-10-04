Coffs motor mechanic Ross Colquhoun named Best in Nation



AUTOMOBILE Technology mechanic Ross Colquhoun has been named “Best of Nation” at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France.

The former TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour apprentice, who works at A1 Mobile Mechanical Services, was recognised for his exceptional performance – a reflection of his dedication and rigorous training.



Ross was part of Australia’s Skillaroos contingent which placed an impressive 14th among 59 countries, based on total points scored.

China won the overall competition, followed by Brazil and France.

“After all the training, preparation and stress, I mostly feel relieved that we were able to achieve such a high result,” Ross told the News Of The Area.

“Considering I was competing against literally the best young technicians in the world, when I heard the final results, I was over the moon.”

During the four-day competition, Ross had eight different modules to complete.

These included: brakes (full inspection, fault finding and rebuilding certain components), engine mechanical diagnostics, wheel alignment and ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) calibration, gearbox overhaul, engine electrical management diagnostics, engine measurement and overhaul, circuit creation, body electrical and electric vehicle diagnostics.

“There were definitely several moments where [my] nerves really kicked in and stress went through the roof, but I just tried to keep calm and have a level head so that all my training just took over.

“For a lot of the time it felt like I was on autopilot just doing what I know how to do.”

Ross was awarded “Best of Nation” by WorldSkills Australia for achieving the highest individual score.

He describes the experience as “awesome” and said everyone in the Skillaroos “had each other’s backs”.

“We may not have been the loudest team compared to many other countries, but we all knew we were there to do a job and bring home good results, which is exactly what we did.”

The journey to Lyon began two years ago for all 32 Skillaroos.

They first competed in regional competitions before earning their place in the squad at the 2023 National Competition.

They then trained intensively with their mentors, refining their techniques and learning to focus under competition conditions.

Looking ahead to where his success could take him, Ross is keeping his feet on the ground.

“At this stage, having only just finished my apprenticeship earlier this year, my career plans are currently still mostly the same.

“The automotive industry has so many different niches and I think that limiting myself to one wouldn’t be a smart move.

“I’ve just got to get my name out there and see what opportunities come my way and give everything a red-hot crack till I find the exact thing that I can see myself doing for the rest of my career.”

By Andrea FERRARI

