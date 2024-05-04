Tackling Australia’s body image crisis with tools and resources



AUSTRALIA is in the grip of a paediatric body image crisis, with 77 percent of young Australian adults reporting suffering from body image distress (Milton et al., 2021).

This in turn has severe mental health consequences, with those affected by body image distress 24 times more likely to develop depression and anxiety (McLean et al., 2021; Bornioli et al., 2021).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Powered by a vision for change, 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and international body image expert Dr Zali Yager created a health promotion charity, The Embrace Collective, which is on a mission to disseminate evidence-based body image resources and programs directly to young people.

In mid-May, the charity is running a free youth event in Coffs Harbour- ACTIVATE by Embrace – where young people in years 6-9 can learn to move, nourish, appreciate and be kind to their bodies in a fun, empowering setting.

With lived experience of adult anorexia nervosa and problematic body-image issues, 2023 Coffs Coast International Women Of The Year Doris Cowan will be in attendance.

“The importance of education and awareness around any sensitive topic that has evidence of mental and/or physical implications on one’s life and their loved ones, needs to happen not only for conversations to start, but also for role models in our lives such as parents, school educators, providers and peers to be able to identify warning signs of potential long-term illnesses.

“When referring to body image, learning to love and accept yourself as you are at a young age is extremely important.

“With ever increasing technology we are constantly exposed to social media influencers which may lead to feeling like we are ‘not enough’.

“This lack of self-worth may lead to depression, social withdrawal, eating disorders, just to name a few.”

Doris said that, for her, looking back after recovery there were many warning signs that were overlooked within her network.

“With more education and awareness from medical professionals and sport leaders my journey with illness could have had early intervention to minimise the trauma I faced.

“My involvement in the Embrace project will hopefully help lead to much needed education in local schools and sporting groups,” said Doris.

At this free event on Friday May 17, attendees will participate in engaging body image-focused workshops.

Meanwhile, key stakeholders (teachers, parents, sports coaches, and interested community members) will attend a professional development session to learn how to create change in their communities.

“At The Embrace Collective, our approach is about empowering young people to embrace their bodies while also driving change in the settings around them like their school, home and community,” said Dr Yager.

“Parents, teachers and coaches have a really important role to play in leading this change and being role models for our young people.”

More more information visit www.theembracecollective.org/blog/activate-by-embrace-coffs-harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI

