TAFE NSW Coffs students compete in WorldSkills

FOUR TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour students have earned a place in the WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships in mid-August.

The three are from TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus: Ross Colquhoun, automotive mechanics, Lenoir Rae, welding, Lestatt Hammond-Hurst, retail baking bread, and, from TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour, Harper Simpson, plumbing and heating.



Lestatt is a second-year apprentice at Glenreagh Bakery and is completing a Certificate III in Baking at TAFE NSW.

After winning the WorldSkills Australia Mid Coast Regional Competition, he’ll now showcase his skills in a battle against the best young bakers in the country in the Retail Baking Bread event in Melbourne in mid-August.

Lestatt told News Of The Area, “to be able to understand the doughs and science behind every ingredient to me, is great baking and one of my favourite parts.”

The burgeoning young baker has three top must-dos.

“Caring for bread dough as if it were your child, making sure not to over-prove or burn in the oven.

“Make sure everything is weighed correctly and finally, ‘bake with love!’, it will make all the difference in the bread,” he said.

Lestatt’s anticipation is building after months of mentorship by TAFE NSW teachers and countless hours perfecting his baking technique, often beginning at midnight, to get some practice in before he starts work in the early hours of the morning.

“There is so much scope in baking, from general bread products and sourdough to cakes and pastries, so I’m being really intentional about honing the broad range of practical skills I’ve learnt through my TAFE NSW course so that I can bring my absolute best to the competition,” he said.

“My boss at Glenreagh Bakery is a former TAFE NSW teacher, so she understands how important this is and has been allowing me to use the kitchen at work to practice.

“I also went to a training camp in Tamworth with other TAFE NSW students, which really helped me understand what’s expected of us.

“I would love to say I’m not overly competitive, but I do want to bring home the gold.

“It’s a small community here in Glenreagh, I feel like a bit of a celebrity with the whole community behind me already, so I want to do them proud,” said Lestatt.

TAFE NSW executive director education and skills north, Jason Darney, said the talented Mid North Coast region students have earned the right to compete to represent Australia after upstaging some of the best local talent at the regional WorldSkills competitions last year.

“Our TAFE NSW finalists are representing some of the most in-demand industries from health to hairdressing, and everything in between.

“I’m proud to say the Mid North Coast is home to these industries’ future leaders.

“The goal for Lestatt is to earn a place on the Skillaroos team and represent Australia at the WorldSkills Competition in France next year,” said Mr Darney.

“WorldSkills competitions provide TAFE NSW learners with amazing, and potentially life-changing learning opportunities in an exciting, interactive and engaging environment.

“Participants learn important life-long skills that will not only help them succeed individually but will help deliver a highly skilled workforce,” Mr Darney said.

The WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 17-19 August.

By Andrea FERRARI