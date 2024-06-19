Talented Medowie footballer Ellison Christie earns Hunter rep jumper



ELLISON Christie won’t need too much motivation when he pulls on his first Hunter representative soccer jumper in coming weeks.

The twelve-year-old Medowie Public School student dreams of one day mixing it with the best and making an impact in the major football arena.

All eyes will be on the promising defender when he lines up for the Hunter representative side at the upcoming State Primary Schools Football Championships to be held in Tamworth during August.

Ellison earned his Hunter spurs with strong performances for the Combined Port Stephens X1 at the recent Newcastle Football Gala Day selection trials at Lake Macquarie Football Complex at Speers Point.

An excited Christie told News Of The Area that gaining a spot in his maiden Hunter representative squad was “a huge thrill”.

‘It was one of my personal goals for the 2024 season and has boosted my confidence for the State Championships ahead,” revealed the Medowie FC junior product.

Ellison was joined in the Port Stephens squad by talented midfielder and Medowie classmate Dallas Blume.

The gifted Christie spent four seasons with the Medowie club from Under 6s before linking with the Lambton Jaffas in the Newcastle Junior Development League at the age of ten.

A tough defender with vision and the ability to thwart attacking raids, the dedicated colt continues to hone his skills with the Jaffas in preparation for competitive football.

Ellison has stamped himself a versatile athlete, having also represented Northern NSW in futsal and showing his wares on the touch football field.

By Chris KARAS